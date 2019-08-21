Jammu divisional commissioner refutes media reports on Kashmir, says mobile internet services out due to 'technical glitch'

Katra: Refuting media reports that the mobile internet services were snapped once again in the region, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday said that the issue arose due to a "technical glitch".

Verma also assured that the internet services will be restored at the earliest.

The mobile internet services which were snapped in the region in the view of abrogation of Article 370 was restored after a gap of nearly two weeks on 18 August.

"The mobile internet services got suspended due to a technical glitch. It was started after a gap of twelve days. The restoration work is underway and will be restored as soon as possible," Verma said.

He continued, "Strict action will be taken against the rumour mongers as they are responsible for any disturbance in Jammu."

After a few days of restrictions imposed post the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the state is getting back to normalcy.

The government has said that it would ease and lift the restrictions in a phased manner in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prohibitory orders were issued after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on 5 August.