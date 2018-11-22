Jammu and Kashmir: Woman injured in crossfire after militants attack army camp in Kulgam; combing operation underway

A woman was injured during an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in the Khudwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The exchange of fire ensued after militants fired upon an army camp and then fled from the scene. According to reports, the area has been cordoned off and a combing operation is underway.

According to a Kashmir Reader report, the woman has been identified as Muskaan Jan, a resident of Kulgam. She has been admitted to the hospital.

On 17 November, a civilian was kidnapped from Shopian and was murdered. “Terrorists killed a civilian in a brutal act of terror in Shopian district after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area,” a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

A bullet-riddled body of a civilian, who was abducted by the terrorists, was retrieved by the police from Kilora area of Pulwama district on 15 November.

Early last month, a senior BJP leader and his brother were killed by militants in Kishtwar district, to derail the rural local body polls.

Jammu and Kashmir is also going through a political crisis currently. The Assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form government in the state with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.