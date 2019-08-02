Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers injured in ongoing gunfight in Shopian's Pandushan village

Two Indian soldier have been seriously injured, after an exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pandushan village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in the wee hours of Friday. The injured soldiers have been shifted to a district hospital and the operations are still underway, CNN-New18 reported.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces, Jammu and Kashmir, Police said. The encounter is currently underway. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the same district an army vehicle of the 55 Rashtriya Rifle also suffered minor damage after being targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in South Kashmir's Shopian district earlier on Friday. No injury or casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred in Zahid Bagh wachi village of south Kashmir's Shopian district where the IED was planted along the road.

On 31 July, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Kanzalwan village of Gurez sector.

