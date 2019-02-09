You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir: Toll in Kulgam avalanche rises to eight after rescue teams recover one more policeman's body

India Press Trust of India Feb 09, 2019 16:54:11 IST

Srinagar: The body of a policeman, who was missing following an avalanche near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district two days ago, was found on Saturday, taking the death toll in the incident to eight, police said.

Rescue teams found one more body of a policeman buried under an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. AFP

The body was extricated by a search and rescue team on Saturday morning, a police official said.

An avalanche hit a police post in the north portal of Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district on Thursday evening. While 10 cops were able to rush to safety, 10 others were trapped. Bodies of five policemen and two prisoners were retrieved by the search and rescue team on Friday, he said.

While two cops were rescued, another was missing.

Heavy snowfall across Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday has triggered avalanches and snowslides at many places in the hilly areas of the valley.

