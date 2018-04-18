Jammu and Kashmir to soon get a State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Jammu: Necessary steps have been taken for setting up of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Social Welfare Department has already vetted the bill for setting up the panel and the matter shall soon be placed before a competent authority for approval to the promulgation of an ordinance, he said quoting special secretary of the department Asif Hamid Khan.

Khan was briefing a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary B B Vyas here yesterday to review the progress on implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2013, the spokesperson said.

At the meeting, the organisational set-up of the panel with assigned role and duties was discussed briefly. Child Protection Units have been established in all 22 districts with the appointment of officer-in-charge, he said. The spokesperson said that discussions were held on other related issues and on the progress of initiatives taken so far for implementation of the Juvenile Act in the state.

Addressing the officers, Vyas stressed on expediting the process of constituting a panel so that rights of children can be protected in an effective manner, he said adding, the chief secretary asked for expediting the process of preparation of detailed project reports for the establishment of observation homes in the state. Vyas also sought details on the status of works at orphanages in R S Pura in Jammu and Harwan in Kashmir. Regarding rehabilitation of orphans, the chief secretary asked the officials concerned for developing a comprehensive framework for proper rehabilitation of such children.

The chief secretary also reviewed Jammu and Kashmir Rights of Persons with Disabilities Ordinance which is being brought on par with the respective central Acts and Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) for Anganwadi Centres, the spokesperson said.