Jammu and Kashmir to be Union Territory with legislature, Ladakh to be UT without legislature: State set for bifurcation

On Monday in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah announced that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution is set to be revoked. Further, it was announced that Jammu and Kashmir will cease to be a state and will instead be a Union Territory. Additionally, the likely-to-be-erstwhile state is set for bifurcation with Ladakh to get the status of a Union Territory without legislature.

In February this year, PTI reported that the Jammu and Kashmir administration had created a separate division for Ladakh, which until then had been part of the Kashmir division. Subsequently, Ladakh had its own separate divisional commissioner and an inspector-general of Police (IG) with a full administrative and revenue division on par with Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

In a missive titled 'Statement of Objects and Reasons', issued by the office of Shah, the home minister noted, "The Ladakh Division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with a very difficult terrain. There has been a long pending demand of people of Ladakh, to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations. The Union Territory of Ladakh will be without Legislature."

This puts Ladakh on par with Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep — the other Union Territories without legislature.

As for the proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah added, "Further, keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross-border terrorism in the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir is being created. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with legislature."

