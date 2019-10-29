Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists fire at CRPF personnel deployed at Pulwama school; no injuries reported

In yet another terror incident, armed terrorists on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama.

At around 3.15 pm, unknown terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination centre in Pulwama's Drabgam.

"The attack was promptly retaliated by the troops. Additional deployment reached," the CRPF said.

Initial information suggests there have been no injuries so far. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway. According to India Today, five students were trapped at the site, but they have now been rescued by security forces.

CRPF and local police were on duty guarding the centre when the incident took place.

Pakistan-based terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley by consistently targeting locals and truck drivers.

With inputs from ANI

