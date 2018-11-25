Jammu and Kashmir: Six militants, soldier killed in Shopian's Kapran Batagund area; mobile internet services suspended

One Indian Army soldier and six terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kapran Batagund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district early on Sunday morning. State police said that the identity of the militants have been ascertained, and weapons and warlike stores have been recovered.

#JammuAndKashmir: An encounter is underway between security forces & terrorists in Kapran Batagund area of Shopian district. 4 terrorists have been neutralised. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/MvduHcF4BF — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018

Following the incident, mobile internet services were suspended in Shopian, ANI reported.

As per a report from News18, an army official said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific information about the presence of terrorists.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.