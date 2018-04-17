Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces launch cordon and search operations in Pulwama district

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday launched a cordon and search operation in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir following information about the presence of militants there.

He said the searches were going on but so far security forces have not been able to track down the militants.