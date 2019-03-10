You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill three militants in encounter at Pulwama; gunfight still on

India Press Trust of India Mar 10, 2019 23:38:37 IST

Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a defence spokesman said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglish in the Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the search party of the forces who retaliated.

The gunfight is going on, the spokesman said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

