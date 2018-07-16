Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman killed, another injured as militants attack police post outside NC leader's house in Pulwama

A policeman died in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Monday after suspected militants opened fired at a police post outside National Conference leader Ghulam Mohiuddin's house at Moran Chowk.

The two officers present at the post were critically injured in the attack, and one of them succumbed to his injuries immediately after being brought to a hospital. The deceased constable has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad. The other guard, Nazir Ahmad, has been referred to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment, according to Kashmir Reader.

#Visuals: Terrorist attack on police post outside National Conference leader Gh Muhadin's house in Pulwama: One out of the two injured policemen has succumbed to injuries. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/K7edBwgLMi — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

After attacking the police post, the suspected militants fled with the two rifles of the officers. Senior Superintendent of Police (Pulwama) Mohd Aslam Choudhary confirmed the attack and death of the constable Mudasir Ahmad, according to Rising Kashmir. An official said Mohiuddin escaped unhurt in the attack.