Jammu and Kashmir Police set up a seven member board for recruitment of Kashmiri migrants

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has set up a board for recruitment of Kashmiri migrants under the prime minister's employment package.

The police has already invited application for the recruitment of the Kashmiri migrants to fill over 100 vacancies. Sanction is hereby accorded to the Constitution of the police recruitment board for making selection of the candidates for the posts of constables in the JK Police for return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri migrants through transparent recruitment process, Nivedita Munshi, under secretary to the government, Home Department, said in a notification.

A seven-member board, headed by Danesh Rana, IGP Armed Police, Jammu has been constituted in this regard. The other members of the board include Vidhi Kumar Birdi, DIG Central Kashmir Range, Rahul Malik, SSP, Ramesh Kumar Jalla, SSP Crime, Jammu, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood SSP CID headquarters, Jatinder Singh Johar, SSP and Stenzin Nurboo, additional director Sheri-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur, it said.

The police recruitment board will strictly supervise, oversee, monitor the first three phases of recruitment (viz physical endurance test, physical measurement tests and written test), for making selection of candidates against the posts of constables, which will be filled through the Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP) after observing all procedural and codal formalities as prescribed by the government, it said.

Applications are invited online from eligible candidates of the Kashmiri Pandits of Kashmir Valley for recruitment as constable in police under the prime minister's package against the vacancies in the Pay Band-I of Rs 5,200-20,200 4-Grade pay 1,900 (Now revised 19,900-63,200 Level-2).