Jammu and Kashmir Police detains seven from Pulwama in connection with deadly terror attack by JeM

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained seven persons from Pulwama district in south Kashmir in connection with the deadly terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel near Awantipora, officials said on Friday.

The youths were detained from Pulwama and Awantipora towns during the night on suspicion of links with the planning of the suicide attack, the first-of-its-kind in which a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, along with explosives and forensic experts, collected the materials required for a forensic evaluation of the scene of crime. Considering the status of the scene of crime, the team will continue with sifting of the material on Saturday as well. The outcome will be made known once the analysis is over.

The overall planning of the terror strike is believed to be done by a Pakistani national, Kamran of JeM, who has been operating and moving in the Pulwama, Awantipora and Tral areas of south Kashmir.

The "fidayeen" (suicide attacker) was identified as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He had joined the JeM in 2018.

According to initial investigations, the plan for the terror strike was hatched in the Midoora area of Tral. The police are also looking for another local JeM overground worker, who was instrumental in arranging the explosives.

