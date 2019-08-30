Jammu and Kashmir Police books five for 'insensitive remarks' on social media, warns of stern action against those spreading rumours

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has warned against attempts to instigate public by spreading rumours and fake posts, saying persons involved will be dealt with strictly under the law and stern action will be initiated against them.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police once again warns all the mischievous people that whosoever will attempt to instigate the public by spreading rumours and fake posts having potential to disturb peace will be dealt strictly under law and stern action will be initiated", Police Media Centre Jammu said in a tweet on Thursday.

The police said they have booked five persons for making insensitive remarks on social media having the potential to disturb the peace and creating law and order problems. "All the accused booked who are residents of Rajouri and Poonch district are working outside Jammu and Kashmir and their fake updates, posts and comments are having potential to disturb peace and could have led to law and order problems in Rajouri and Poonch districts", Police Media Centre said.