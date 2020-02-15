Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shah Faesal detained under stringent Public Safety Act

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has booked former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal under the controversial Public Safety Act, official sources said on Saturday.

Faesal, who has been under detention after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was booked under the PSA on Friday night, according to the sources.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also booked under the PSA on the night of 6 February, barely a few hours before their preventive detention was to end.

The PSA has two sections — 'public order' and 'threat to the security of the state' — the former allows detention without trial for six months and the latter for two years.

Faesal was stopped from taking a flight to Istanbul at the Delhi airport during the intervening night of 13 and 14 August last year and flown back to Srinagar, where he was detained.

The former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir had floated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement party after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.