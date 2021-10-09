Jammu and Kashmir: One Laskhar terrorist killed as encounter breaks out in Srinagar

Authorities are on the hunt for the second terrorist who managed to escape after the firing took place at Natipora area of Srinagar

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed on Friday night in an exchange of fire with the Srinagar police.

According to a report by NDTV, two terrorists fired upon Srinagar police, which then retaliated and in the process one of them was shot dead. The other has managed to escape.

#Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During ensuing chance #encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identification being ascertained. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 8, 2021

The police have also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the spot, officials said, adding that as per the identification card recovered from the killed terrorist, he has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, reported ANI.

As per the I/Card recovered from the killed #terrorist, he has been #identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/l0pCyM53nR — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 8, 2021

The Valley has witnessed a sudden rise in the number of terror attacks this week. Reportedly, seven people have died in terror attacks in Kashmir in the last six days. “We are concerned about every civilian," said Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh, reported NDTV.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also held a high-level meet on Thursday and has reportedly taken class of local officials over negligence in maintaining security in Jammu and Kashmir. The police, according to sources, are clueless about the attack and have launched a massive crackdown to find evidence.