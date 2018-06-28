Football world cup 2018

Jammu and Kashmir military, police officials review security for Amarnath yatra; disaster control gets priority

India Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 16:37:17 IST

Srinagar: Top officials reviewed security arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra which commenced on Thursday.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Director General of CRPF Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) SP Vaid, and senior police and paramilitary officers, including special DG CRPF VSK Kaumudi, on Thursday visited south Kashmir to review the arrangements in place for smooth conduct of the two-month long pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine of Amarnath, a police spokesman said.

The field officers briefed the top officials regarding various measures taken for security and the management of the yatra, the spokesman said.

Vaid stressed upon the officers to ensure that the vehicles cross the identified locations as per the specified cut-off timings, he said.

The DGP directed them to take all precautions in view of any weather conditions so as to ensure the smooth passage of the yatra through their respective areas.

He also reviewed the preparedness for disaster management and directed the rescue teams to stay alert and active for facing any challenge, the spokesman said.

Vaid directed the officers to raise their guard and to adopt a citizen-friendly approach to policing, he said.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 16:37 PM

