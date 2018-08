Srinagar: Militants attacked the home of former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister and National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather in Badgam district on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the militants fired at the ancestral home of Rather in Badipora village. "Guards posted there repulsed the attack, forcing the militants to flee," a police officer said. The National Conference leader was not at his house during the attack, which did not injure anyone.