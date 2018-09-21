Who is responsible for treating Kashmir like a lab experiment? asks Congress

"Who is responsible for treating Jammu and Kashmir as some kind of a laboratory experiment?" Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

"Here, we have the External Affairs Minister holding meetings with the Pakistan foreign minister," Singhvi said.

"Policemen have been killed, the government and the prime minister are silent," Singhvi said.

"It is laughable to talk of policy on Pakistan. When the government talks of policy of Pakistan, it is laughable because there is no policy which we can talk about. The policy is knee-jerk and depends on the mood of the moment," he said.