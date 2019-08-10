Jammu and Kashmir limping back to normalcy, say reports; communication centres set up for use by locals

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is limping back to normalcy after the central government scrapped Article 370 from the region, local dailies reported.

According to English dailies Greater Kashmir, Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Images and four Urdu dailies which are being published from Kashmir, the situation seems to have started improving, and locals have resumed daily activities.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbaug Singh told CNN-News18 that only five towns in Jammu have some restrictions, which will be removed gradually. “Ten districts in Jammu are free of any restrictions. We are seeing a lot of movement. The markets have opened and the situation seems to be improving consistently,” he said.

Singh added that communication centres have been set up and 500 phones have been provided by the BSNL for usage by people. “There is some lack of clarity about the situation in certain areas but from most of our interaction that we have had, we have gathered that people are looking at development. The sentiment is positive," he said.

Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Pani said there have been no reports of violence. “There are temporary restrictions, which the people have been respectful of. As the situation improves, communication restrictions will be removed,” he told CNN-News18.

Contrary to some fake news reports, it's business as usual in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/IAsRIRwNcG — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) August 10, 2019

Section 144 was imposed in the backdrop of the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Friday prayers in Srinagar and other regions of Kashmir were conducted peacefully on Friday.

Ahead of announcing the decision to abolish Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the central government had deployed additional military troops to control any possible untoward incident. The government had also suspended mobile internet in Jammu in view of the security situation in the region which later resumed.

People offering Friday prayers at a mosque in Srinagar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1Y7uqXPd8u — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) August 10, 2019

