Jammu and Kashmir: LeT militant from Pakistan shot dead in encounter with security forces in Kupwara district's Handwara area

Srinagar: A Pakistani militant belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed by the security forces in an encounter on Friday in the Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A foreign militant, belonging to the LeT, was killed in the encounter at Batpora in Handwara in north Kashmir, a police official said.

The body of the Pakistani militant was recovered from the encounter site along with a weapon and other incriminating material, he said. More details about the identity of the slain militant are being ascertained, the official said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

The operation turned into a gun-battle after the militants fired upon a search party, which retaliated. The firing has stopped, but the search operation was still going, the official said.