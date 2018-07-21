You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir: LeT militant from Pakistan shot dead in encounter with security forces in Kupwara district's Handwara area

India Press Trust of India Jul 21, 2018 08:02:12 IST

Srinagar: A Pakistani militant belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed by the security forces in an encounter on Friday in the Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir police. Reuters

A foreign militant, belonging to the LeT, was killed in the encounter at Batpora in Handwara in north Kashmir, a police official said.

The body of the Pakistani militant was recovered from the encounter site along with a weapon and other incriminating material, he said. More details about the identity of the slain militant are being ascertained, the official said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

The operation turned into a gun-battle after the militants fired upon a search party, which retaliated. The firing has stopped, but the search operation was still going, the official said.


