Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba militant among five killed in overnight operation in Shopian district

Four militants were killed in a fresh exchange of fire with security forces in Killora village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the army said on Saturday. With these deaths, the number of militants killed in the overnight operation reached five.

"Four more terrorists have been killed in the operation at Killora in Shopian. One terrorist was killed last (Friday) night," an army official said, adding the operation has concluded.

According to ANI, the body recovered on Friday was identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Umar Malik. An AK-47 was also recovered from his body.

We had info that a group of terrorists are there in the area (Shopian's Killora village). J&K police, Army, CRPF cordoned the area. A terrorist was killed in encounter last night. Firing was resumed today & bodies of 4 more terrorists were recovered. Operation called off: J&K DGP pic.twitter.com/x7hnHFaDfl — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2018

The security forces had cordoned off the area on Friday night following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants and had started a search operation. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, an official had said.

Earlier on Friday, two militants and a soldier were killed in an encounter in Dursoo village in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the village following information about the presence of militants, a police official told PTI.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces.

Two militants were killed in the encounter. They were identified as Riyaz Ahmed Dar, a resident of Naseer Abad Chinkipora, Sopore, and Khursheed Ahmed Malik, a resident of Aarihal, Pulwama. The slain militants were reportedly affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

An army jawan, Sawar Vijay Kumar, also lost his life in the gunbattle, the official said.

With inputs from PTI