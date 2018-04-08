You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba denies involvement day after police recovered headless body in Bandipora

India PTI Apr 08, 2018 09:12:51 IST

Srinagar: Militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Saturday denied its involvement in the killing of a man, whose headless body was recovered from north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

The police had said LeT was behind the killing.

“Mahmood Shah, the LeT chief, has strongly condemned the brutal killing of Manzoor Ahmad and attacks on women and termed the acts shameful and inhumane,” a spokesman of the terror outfit said in a statement.

The police had said Bhat was abducted by LeT militants.


Published Date: Apr 08, 2018 09:12 AM | Updated Date: Apr 08, 2018 09:12 AM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores