Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba denies involvement day after police recovered headless body in Bandipora

Srinagar: Militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Saturday denied its involvement in the killing of a man, whose headless body was recovered from north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

The police had said LeT was behind the killing.

“Mahmood Shah, the LeT chief, has strongly condemned the brutal killing of Manzoor Ahmad and attacks on women and termed the acts shameful and inhumane,” a spokesman of the terror outfit said in a statement.

The police had said Bhat was abducted by LeT militants.