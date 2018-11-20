Jammu and Kashmir: Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir shot dead in Achabal area days after getting death threats

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) district president Hafizullah Mir on Tuesday was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir's Achabal area. The separatist leader was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition after being shot, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gunmen reportedly shot Mir at his home in Akingam area of Achabal. According to a Kashmir Life report, his wife was also injured and is currently being treated at the hospital.

Mir was released from jail last month after serving two-year detention. In a statement released a few days ago, TeH had alleged that Mir was receiving life threats over the phone, reported Greater Kashmir. "Since last one month some unknown people [were] suspiciously roaming around his house and at times knocking the doors and windows and inquiring about Mir Hafizullah that makes the whole family frightened," a spokesman of TeH had said.

Further details are awaited.