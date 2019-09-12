Jammu and Kashmir has no shortage of medicines, supplies can 'last almost six weeks', assures MEA at weekly briefing

With the security clampdown still in place in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 in August, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that there was an adequate supply of medicines in the state, and the supplies could "last almost six weeks".

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar asserted that round-the-clock electricity, water supply, healthcare facilities, education and sanitation were being ensured by the authorities in the region.

"Hospital and medical facilities are functioning normally. There is no shortage of medicines. We have adequate supply in the state. We have supplies which could last for almost six weeks. 95 percent of healthcare professionals are on duty. More than 400,000 patients have been attended to for various ailments. 35,000 patients have been admitted and 11,000 surgeries have been performed since 5 August," he said, responding to claims on shortage of medicines.

He also said that 92 percent of the area of Jammu and Kashmir has no restrictions and out of the areas under 199 police stations in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, only relevant areas have daytime restrictions.

"Mobile connectivity is being extended gradually, including in Srinagar," he said.

Last week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had said that 92.5 percent of the geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir was free of restrictions and situation was getting much better than what he had initially anticipated.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday that the region was very close to restoring normalcy. "If you take the entire region into account, All 10 districts of Jammu have become entirely normal, all school, colleges, and offices are open. Leh and Kargil are also normal, there is no restriction of any kind there," he said.

The Narendra Modi government had on 5 August announced the scrapping of provisions under Article 370. The Parliament then also cleared a bill to allow the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. After President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to The Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be Union Territories from 31 October.

With inputs from agencies