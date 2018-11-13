Jammu and Kashmir govt sets up three committees for implementation of PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat scheme

Jammu: Three committees have been set up by the Jammu and Kashmir government for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the state.

"The Governor administration has accorded sanction for the constitution of the state grievance redressal committee (SGRC), district grievance redressal committee (DGRC) and coordination committee (CC) for implementation of AB-PMJAY," an official spokesman said Tuesday.

Quoting an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) Monday, the spokesman said the chairperson of the SGRC would be the chief executive officer, state health agency.

"Representatives from labour and employment department, rural development and panchayati raj department, social welfare department, department of tribal affairs, director health services of Jammu and Kashmir provinces, Government Medical College Jammu and Srinagar would act as its members," the spokesman said.

He said the role and responsibilities of the SGRC would be to perform all functions related to handling and resolution of all grievances received either directly or escalated through district grievance redressal committee.

"The committee would also oversee grievance redressal functions of the DGRC including but not limited to monitoring the turnaround time for grievance redressal and act as an appellate authority for appealing against orders of the DGRC," the spokesman said.

He said the Committee would also perform all tasks to decide on all such appeals within 30 days of receiving appeals and adjudicate and issue final orders on grievances.

"The committee would also direct the insurance company to appoint district nodal officer of each district," the spokesman said.

He also said that the chairperson of the DGRC would be the district development commissioner while chief medical officer concerned as Convener.

Representative of district level office of RDD and Panchayati Raj concerned would act as its members.

The role of the DGRC would be to perform all functions related to handling and resolution of grievances within their respective districts, review grievance records and call for additional information as required either directly from the complainant or from agencies concerned directly or indirectly.

The Committee would also conduct grievance redressal proceedings and call for hearings and representations from parties concerned while determining merits and demerits of a case, the spokesman said.

The committee would adjudicate and issue final orders on grievances, monitor grievance database to ensure all grievances are resolved within 30 days and in case of grievances that need urgent redressal, develop internal mechanisms for redressing them within the shortest possible time, which could include but not be limited to convening special meetings of the committee.

"The role and functions of the coordination committee would be to ensure smooth interaction and process flow between the SHA and the Insurer, review implementation and functioning of the scheme and initiating discussions between parties to ensure management and implementation of the scheme, review performance of the insurer under the insurance contract and any other matter that the parties may mutually-agreed upon," he said.

The final appellate authority for grievance redressal would be national grievance redressal committee (NGRC), the spokesman said.