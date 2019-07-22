J&K governor Satya Pal Malik claims remarks exhorting militants to loot corrupt politicians made in 'fit of anger and frustration'

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who stoked a controversy by asking militants to stop killing innocent people and instead rise against 'those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir for years', said he made the statement 'in a fit of rage'. "It was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption here. Wherever I dig, I find their corruption. I should not have made such comments as I am the constitutional head but what I said is my feeling on the issue. Once I am not the governor, I will still say the same thing. I am ready to face the consequences for it," Malik was quoted as saying.

On Sunday, at a public function in Kargil, Malik had said, "These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?" stirring a huge political controversy.

Malik's statement on "homegrown" militants, started a war of words of sorts between the Governor and former chief minister Omar Abdullah. Reacting to Malik's statement, the National Conference leader said, "any mainstream politician or serving bureaucrat killed in Jammu and Kashmir has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor."

Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in J&K has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 21, 2019

"This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings and kangaroo courts," Abdullah said in another tweet.

The Governor further hit back at Abdullah, calling him a "political juvenile tweeting on everything."

"Ask the people about my reputation and his reputation as well. I am here because of my reputation in Delhi and you are, where you are right now, because of your reputation," he said. Malik said he neither had the name of his father or grandfather to fall back up on nor the wealth. "I have come here from a one-and-half room house and I guarantee you that I will leave after exposing their corruption," he added.