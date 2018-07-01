Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra reviews rising water levels in Jhelum in Srinagar due to heavy rain

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Saturday undertook an extended tour of the summer capital Srinagar for a first-hand view of the ground situation consequent to the rising water levels in the Jhelum river and streams in the Valley due to rain.

Vohra inspected the administration's preparedness to evacuate people if Srinagar gets flooded, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

He visited the Boulevard Road, Hydraulic Gauge Centre of the Jhelum river at Ram Munshi Bagh, Lasjan, and relief camps in the Rawal Pora and Ram Bagh areas for a first-hand view of the ground situation consequent to Jhelum rising above high flood levels, the spokesperson said.

The governor inspected the designated relief camps at the Tourism Department's Community Centre Goripora, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Rawal Pora and the ERA Complex in the Shopping Complex building at Ram Bagh. The divisional commissioner Kashmir explained the basic facilities being provided at these sites.

The governor instructed the commissioner, PHE, Flood and Irrigation Department, to immediately ensure adequate availability of sandbags and other required materials for ensuring immediate repair of any breach in the Jhelum bundh, he said.