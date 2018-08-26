You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu and Kashmir: Four freshly-recruited Al-Badr militants surrender before security forces in Kupwara district

India Press Trust of India Aug 26, 2018 10:42:30 IST

Srinagar: Four newly recruited militants surrendered before security forces on Sunday after the forces launched an operation to stop them from exfiltrating across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

"On receipt of credible information about four newly recruited terrorists being guided by three terrorists of Al-Badr for a planned exfiltration, the army in a joint operation with police, laid an ambush and trapped the terrorists in upper reaches of Kalaroos in Handwara," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in Srinagar.

He said that after a brief gunfight, "extreme restraint was exercised and opportunity given to the terrorists to surrender".

"While the four newly recruited terrorists surrendered. The three Al-Badr terrorists deserted the new recruits and fled under the cover of fire," Colonel Kalia said, adding war-like stores were recovered from their possession.

The search is on to trace the other militants, the spokesman said.


Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 10:42 AM

Also See






Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more



Top Stories




Cricket Scores