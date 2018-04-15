Jammu and Kashmir: Four booked for raising 'objectionable' pro-Pakistan slogans in Rajouri district

Jammu: Four people were booked for sedition after allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Two incidents of pro-Pakistan sloganeering were reported in Nowshera over the past couple of days, the videos of which have reportedly gone viral on social media.

The area, along with Sunderbani and Kalakote towns of the border district, are on an indefinite strike since 16 February over the demand of district status and creation of separate additional deputy commissioners' posts.

"Four identified persons have been booked for raising objectionable (pro-Pakistan) slogans in Nowshera during the last two days and action under law has been started against them," Yougal Manhas, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Rajouri, said.

The accused — Arun Gupta, Ashi Gupta, Gurmeet Singh, Avtar Singh — are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them, the SSP said.

The police has warned the people not to indulge in any kind of "unlawful" activity in the name of agitation violate law of the land", he added.