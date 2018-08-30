Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Bandipora district's Hajin area; two militants killed

An encounter broke out on Thursday between militants and security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two militants, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions. One militant was killed in the operation earlier on Thursday morning. The official also added searches were still going on.

Shortly after noon, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid tweeted that the second militant's body was also recovered, adding that a third militant was reportedly injured.

According to the police, a patrol party of the Indian Army and state police was fired upon in Hajin's Parray Mohalla on Thursday morning. In retaliation, the security forces fired at the militants, triggering a gunfight.

"The operation continues. Reinforcements have also been rushed in to tighten the cordon around the militants," a police official said.

