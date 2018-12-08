You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter rages between security forces and militants on outskirts of Srinagar

India Press Trust of India Dec 08, 2018 21:18:06 IST

Srinagar: An encounter broke out Saturday between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar: the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the evening near the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on the city's outskirts, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

He said the gunfight was going on and further details were awaited.


Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 21:18 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores