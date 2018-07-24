Jammu and Kashmir: Defence spokesman says minor boy injured in shell explosion, not ceasefire violation

Jammu: A 10-year-old boy on Tuesday was critically injured when an unexploded shell went off near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Ashiq Hussain was injured when he reportedly started fiddling with some unexploded ammunition in Shahpur sector, a defence spokesman said.

He was rushed to a civilian hospital where doctors referred him to Government Medical College Jammu for specialised treatment, a police official said. He said small arms firing was also reported for over half-an-hour in the nearby Sawjian sector in the early hours of Tuesday but further details were awaited.

The defence spokesman, however, said there was no ceasefire violation and the firing was resorted by army to challenge suspicious movements noticed along the LoC.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident, he said.