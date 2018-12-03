You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu and Kashmir: Cow vigilantes set truck carrying bovines ablaze in Kathua district; police uses tear gas, batons

India Indo-Asian News Service Dec 03, 2018 20:37:16 IST

Jammu: Police used batons and tear smoke to disperse protesters on Monday after cow vigilantes torched a truck carrying bovine animals in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district - after setting them free.

Police said the truck was transporting cows and buffaloes in Pathwal village of Hiranagar area.

The driver and helper of the truck escaped after abandoning it when a mob stopped the vehicle alleging that bovine animals were being carried for smuggling.

The protesters freed the animals and later torched the truck.

"The protesters tried to block the Jammu-Pathankot highway. Police used batons and tear smoke to clear the highway," a police officer said.


Updated Date: Dec 03, 2018 20:37 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores