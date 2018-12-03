Jammu and Kashmir: Cow vigilantes set truck carrying bovines ablaze in Kathua district; police uses tear gas, batons

Jammu: Police used batons and tear smoke to disperse protesters on Monday after cow vigilantes torched a truck carrying bovine animals in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district - after setting them free.

J&K: Mob sets truck carrying bovines ablaze in Kathua pic.twitter.com/Vb2aA1yI72 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 3, 2018

Police said the truck was transporting cows and buffaloes in Pathwal village of Hiranagar area.

The driver and helper of the truck escaped after abandoning it when a mob stopped the vehicle alleging that bovine animals were being carried for smuggling.

The protesters freed the animals and later torched the truck.

"The protesters tried to block the Jammu-Pathankot highway. Police used batons and tear smoke to clear the highway," a police officer said.