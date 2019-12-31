Jammu and Kashmir Congress president GA Amir put under house arrest ahead of planned visit to Valley despite receiving permission

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president GA Mir and several other senior leaders were placed under house arrest on Tuesday ahead of their planned visit to parts of the Jammu region and south Kashmir, according to a party leader.

Mir along with former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and senior vice president and former minister Raman Bhalla were placed under house arrest on Tuesday morning, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder told PTI.

He said several other former legislators, ministers and youth leaders were also directed not to move out of their houses by police.

Police officials were not immediately available for a confirmation.

Talking to PTI, Mir said, "We decided to visit parts of Jammu region and South Kashmir and sent a formal request to the government. We were granted permission. But this morning, when we were supposed to leave for the visit, police was there at my house and the houses of other leaders. They told us that we are under house arrest".

A party delegation under his leadership was supposed to visit different areas including Udhampur, Ramban and south Kashmir to interact with party workers, he said.

"Police and government should have sent a formal letter to us for denial of permission, when we had written to them," he said.

Condemning the administration for the action, Sharma said "on the one hand, the government is making claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and on the other they are not allowing the opposition to undertake political activity. Their claim of normalcy is hollow."

"One fails to understand why BJP leaders are allowed to move freely, while curbs are being put on the opposition to keep them away from the public," he said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.