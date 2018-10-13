Jammu and Kashmir civic polls phase 3 LIVE updates: Polling began Saturday for the third and penultimate phase of municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir to seal the fate of 365 candidates in the fray across the state. Polling began at 6 am amid stringent security arrangements, officials said.
They said the voting will take place at 300 polling stations across the state and would end at 4 pm. Out of the 300 polling stations, 241 stations - 222 in the Kashmir Division and 19 in Jammu Division – have been categorised hypersensitive, they said.
The officials said 365 candidates are in the fray for 96 wards of eight urban local bodies for the third phase comprising a total electorate of 1,93,990 electors. The officials said massive security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the polls.
They said additional poll staff has been deployed at polling stations with large number of electors. The officials said the overall poll percentage in the first two phases of the municipal polls has been 47.2 per cent.
Municipal elections, covering 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 17 lakh, are being held in four phases. The last phase will take place on Tuesday. A total of 3,372 nominations have been filed for 1145 wards.
National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and CPI(M) have boycotted the polls due to the legal challenge to Article 35A of the Constitution in the Supreme Court.
The government has declared holiday on the day of poll in the municipal areas going to polls so as to enable the voters to cast their vote.
Trend of abysmal turnout unlikely to change, say officials
There is little hope of any change in the trend of low voter turnout in the Valley as most of the wards in the Saturday's poll fall in the separatist hotbed of downtown Srinagar and south Kashmir. The polling for the third phase started at around 6.05 am in all the 4 districts after the mock poll was conducted.
Of the 40 wards going to polls on Saturday, 20 fall in Srinagar city's downtown area, where the voter turnout has been generally low since the eruption of militancy in the state in 1989. The voter turnout, however, is expected to be high in 13 wards in the Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, which has traditionally been a high polling area. A similar trend might be seen in seven wards in the Mattan area of Anantnag district, which has a significant Kashmiri migrant population.
Voter turnout likely to be high in Uri
Voter turnout is expected to be high in 13 wards in the Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, which has traditionally been a high polling area. A similar trend might be seen in seven wards in the Mattan area of Anantnag district, which has a significant Kashmiri migrant population.
Polling to take place in 96 of 207 wards
A total of 207 wards in the state were scheduled to go to polls in the third phase, but polling is being held only in 96 wards — 56 in Samba district in Jammu division and 40 in the Valley. Of the remaining 111, candidates were elected unopposed on 49 wards, while no one came forward to contest polls in 62 wards — mostly falling in Pulwama and Anantnag district of south Kashmir.
Polling underway for phase 3 of Jammu and Kashmir local body elections
Voting is underway for the third phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls, but there is little hope of any change in the trend of low voter turnout in the Valley as most of the wards fall in the separatist hotbed of downtown Srinagar and south Kashmir. The polling for the third phase started at around 6.05 am in all the 4 districts after the mock poll was conducted.