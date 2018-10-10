Jammu and Kashmir Civic Election Phase 2 latest updates: The Opposition has attacked Governor Satya Pal Malik for poor handling of the polls and has alleged that "bogus voting" is underway as "the governor has already decided on the Mayor of Srinagar", according to an NDTV report. The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) hit out at Malik for hinting that a "foreign-educated person" will be the mayor of Srinagar. The reference was to Malik's interview to NDTV on Monday in which he had hinted that a foreign-educated person was going to become the mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

"Our security arrangements are robust. The voting process is going on very well. Voters are feeling safe and people are coming out in large numbers to cast their vote," Bandipora SSP Zulfikar Azad told reporters.

In Srinagar district the voter turnout recorded so far is only 0.9 percent even as large number of candidates had filed nominations. The turnout is 0.5 percent from former CM, Mehbooba Mufti's, home district of Anantnag. In Sumbal area of Bandipora however the double digit voting has been registered

A BJP MLA from Ramban, Neelam Langeh, said that as per election guidelines, new dates will be announced for elections in Ramban, where BJP candidate Azad Singh Raju died on Wednesday morning. The elections will be held after BJP's new candidate files a nomination.

Polling in Ramban Municipal Committee's ward No. 2 was stopped only after 40 minutes following the death of a BJP candidate Azad Singh Raju Wednesday morning.

A group of voters on Wednesday barred photojournalists from covering the civic polls at Khushpora in Zainkote districts in the outskirts of Srinagar city. "The voters asked us not to capture pictures at the polling station and threatened to break our cameras if we do so," said a photojournalist.

The second phase of municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be a litmus test for the BJP as most areas of the Jammu division constitute the parliamentary constituency represented Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

In Srinagar, Haptchinar in has 668 total voters, Magarmaal Bagh has 512 total voters whereas Amirakadal Higher Secondary School polling booth has 533 total voters but not a single vote has been cast so far in these three polling booths. Over 17% polling has been registered in Kathua, 14% in Ramban till 8 am.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire south Kashmir region as voting for 13 districts in the second phase of urban local bodies elections is underway. The mobile internet speed has been reduced to 2G in rest of the Kashmir, ANI reported.

Over 1,000 candidates will participate in the second phase of the urban local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. The four-phase elections began on 8 October and will end on 16 October.

In six districts of the Jammu region, the districts of Kathua and Kishtwar are topmost sensitive areas. Kathua has been on the boil since the murder and rape of an eight-year-old girl in January 2018. Whereas the Kishtwar district of the Jammu region is sensitive keeping in view the religious demography of the area.

In the first phase polls Monday, threats from militant groups kept a majority of people away from polling booths in Kashmir Valley where the turnout was a paltry 8.3 percent, whereas over 65 percent of the electorate voted in the Jammu and Ladakh divisions of the state.

Polling on Monday was by and large peaceful in the four-phase election to urban local bodies, which has been boycotted by two main regional parties — the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Officials said Tuesday security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the second phase elections which will take place from 6 am to 4 pm.

The second phase will cover a total of 384 wards spanning 13 districts across the state – seven of which are in the Valley, officials said. They said 1,198 nominations were received for these wards and after scrutiny and withdrawal, 1,095 contestants are in the fray for the polls. Out of 1,095 candidates, 65 have won the polls uncontested, including 61 from Kashmir Valley. They said no polling will take place at 56 rpt 56 wards in the Valley as no nomination was received.

No nomination was submitted in all 13 wards of Frisal municipal committee of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, while only one nomination was received for 13 wards of Beerwah municipal committee in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said. Frisal, a part of Kulgam Assembly constituency, is represented by lone CPM legislator MY Tarigami, while Beerwah is represented in the state Assembly by former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah.

A police official said security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the polls in all the areas where people would vote on Wednesday, including in the 20 wards of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in the city here.