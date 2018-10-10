You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir Civic Election Phase 2 LIVE updates: Zealous voters show up in Kathua, Reasi but Baramulla and Kupwara register low turnout

India FP Staff Oct 10, 2018 15:39:49 IST
  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:39 (IST)

    Not a single vote cast in Srinagar's Tanki Pora

    Ward 33 of Tanki Pora at the Caset School in Kara Nagar has three booths  (5,7 and 8) with 672, 1152 and 872 voters respectively. However, not even a single vote has been cast so far in any of these three booths. At ward 20 and 28 of Tenki Pora, Batamaloo and Bemina, only 45 votes have been cast so far out of 5,000 voters in their six polling booths.

    Mudassir Kaloo/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:25 (IST)

    Voting percentage update at 3 pm

    Sumbal: 
    Male- 1,392
    Female- 1,232
    Total- 2,624
    Percentage- 33.00%

    Kishtwar: 
    Male- 3,170
    Female- 3,197
    Total- 6,367
    Percentage- 69.77%                                                                                                                                                                                 

    Ramban 
    Total: 4,142
    Percentage: 75.80%
     

    Team 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:21 (IST)

    Voter turnout till 2 pm

    Kathua:

    Overall- 73%
    Kathua - 70% 
    Lakhanpur - 90%
    Nagri Parole- 85%
    Basohli- 72%
    Billawar- 79%
    Hiranagar - 74%                                                                                                                                                       

     Polling percentage at 3 pm 

    Udhampur - 65.32% 
    Ramnagar - 79.88%
    Chenani- 78.79%  
     

    Bivek Mathur/101Reporters

  • 14:31 (IST)

    Lone queues of voter seen in Kathua and Reasi; Baramulla and Kupwara register low turnout

    Despite terror threats and boycott call by PDP and NC, voters have come out in large numbers to cast their votes in the second phase of the urban local bodies elections in the state. However, the voting percentage was abysmally low in Baramulla, Srinagar, Kupwara and Anantnag. Long serpentine queues were seen outside scores of wards, especially in Kishtwar, Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts.

    Speaking to ANI, Balwant Singh Mankotia, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party expressed satisfaction over the commencement of urban local body polls in the region and said, "These elections will surely bring some relief to people residing in the region. There are certain demands of people like solid waste management, traffic jams, water crisis, and electricity for 24 hours which voters are expecting to get fulfilled."

    A voter from Bandipora district said that they are voting in order to develop their region and get employment in the coming months. "We are voting for development. We want to get employed. It good that these elections are happening and I am happy that a lot of people are coming out to cast their vote," he said. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:27 (IST)

    Polling updates till 2 pm

    Doda district
    Doda: 
    Votes polled- 4153
    Percentage- 70.4%
     

    Thatri:
    Votes polled- 612
    Percentage- 82.03%

    Bhaderwah:
    Votes polled- 4274
    Percentage- 62.37%
    District percentage- 66.98%

    Team 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:25 (IST)

    Polling updates till 2 pm

    Ward No. 19: Sholipora Alochi Bagh: 

    18 votes cast out of 1,419 voters in one of the booths, 16 votes cast out of 1213 voters in another pooling booth in the area

    Ramban: 70.97% turnout
    Total- 3995 votes

    Reasi: 74.46% votes

    Kathua: 72.79% turnout
    Male- 20,693
    Female- 19,342
    Total- 40,035 votes​


    Gursimran Singh/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:14 (IST)

    Polling percentage update at 2 pm

    Sumbal: 28.64%
    Male- 1,203
    Female- 1,074
    Total- 2,277

    Udhampur District: 66%
    Chenani: 78.93%                                                                                                                                                 
     

    Kishtwar: 66.13% 
    Male- 2,986
    Female- 3,049
    Total- 6,035

    Team 101 Reporters

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Officials say polling going on smoothly, no violence reported so far
     
     
    Authorities have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful polling which will seal the fate of 1,029 candidates. A total of 544 polling stations, including 274 in Jammu and 270 in Kashmir, have been set up and are being guarded by police and paramilitary forces.  "The polling in Jammu region is going on smoothly and there was no untoward poll-related violence reported from anywhere," officials told PTI
     
     
    The first phase of the polling was held on 8 October after a gap of 13 years and saw a voter turnout of 56.6 percent. The third phase of the polling is scheduled for 13 October followed by fourth and final phase on 16 October. The counting of votes is scheduled for 20 October.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:50 (IST)

    Votes turnout till noon

    Kathua:

    Overall- 58.09 %
    Kathua - 55.25 % 
    Lakhanpur - 80.67 %
    Nagri Parole- 74.28%
    Basohli- 58.08%
    Billawar-66.62%
    Hiranagar -60.18%

    Kishtwar till 1 pm 
    Male- 2778
    Female-  2837
    Total-  5615
    Percentage- 61.53%

    Bivek Mathur/101Reporters

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Phase 2 of ULB polls to decide fate of 1,029 candidates 
     
     
    There are 1,029 candidates — 881 in Jammu division and 148 in Kashmir division — are in the fray for 263 municipal wards, including 49 in Kashmir and 214 in Jammu. A total of 65 candidates — 61 of them from Kashmir valley — have already won the polls uncontested, while in 56 wards — all in the valley — no nomination was received, so no polling is taking place in those places, officials told PTI.
     
     
    As many as 270 polling stations have been designated for voting in the Kashmir division and 274 in the Jammu division. The officials said the total electorate in these wards is 3,46,980 — 1,28,104 are in the Jammu division belonging to 18 Municipal bodies and 2,18,876 in the Kashmir division of the five municipal bodies. A total of 3,372 nominations have been filed for 1,145 wards. The next phases will take place on October 13 and 16.

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Congress raises doubts over credibility of polls, seethes over Governor's remark on new Mayor
     
     
    The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) hit out at Governor Satya Pal Malik for hinting that a "foreign-educated person" will be the mayor of Srinagar. The reference was to Malik's interview to NDTV on Monday in which he had hinted that a foreign-educated person was going to become the mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
     
     
    JKPCC vice-president Ghulam Nabi Monga, while expressing surprise over the Governor's remarks Monday, told PTI that "the ongoing elections have lost the credibility as BJP-RSS has already decided as to who would be the mayor". Monga also hit out at the Governor for "failing to uphold the constitutional authority" of the Raj Bhavan, saying the Governor being the constitutional head of the state should "not play in the hands of BJP-RSS". Seeking clarity from Malik over the remarks, Monga said the statement is going to cause "severe damages" to electoral exercise currently underway in the state. He alleged that the BJP and RSS have decided as to who would be the mayor of the SMC and "the Governor has been assigned the task to complete the process before the outcome of the elections".
     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:31 (IST)

    Jammu's Udhampur registers 57% voter turnout 

    Udhampur had recorded 57% voter turnout by 1 pm.

    Gursimran Singh/101Reporters

  • Bandipora registers 22.2% polling till noon but disappointing show in Srinagar 

    The polling percentage in Kashmir in the first six hours remains 6.8%. Except for Bandipora where the poll percentage was 22.2 percent till 12 pm, the voting in all other districts was in single digits. In Srinagar district, the poll percentage was 1.4 percent.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:27 (IST)

    Independent candidate Shabir Ahmad gets local support in Sumbal

    The large voter turnout in Sumbal is due to an independent candidate Shabir Ahmad, who is also a social activist. He has been organising blood donation camps and helping locals with their personal problems and that is why locals have turned up in huge numbers to support him.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:25 (IST)

    Polling update till 1 pm

    Ramban​: 66.48 % polled

    Sumbal: 25.42% polled
    Male : 1,070
    Female : 951
    Total : 2,021
     

    Team 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:21 (IST)

    Voter turnout till noon

    Reasi: 64% turnout

    Male- 1,542
    Female- 1,353
    Total- 2,895, 

    Kishtwar: 54% turnout                                                                                                                                                                                             

    Male- 2, 425

    Female- 2,502
    Total- 4,927
     

    Ramban: 56%
    Banihal: 52.1%  
    Batote: 62%
    Overall in Ramban district: 58.4%
     

    Team 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:17 (IST)

    Ramnagar in Udhampur records highest polling percentage of 77.2% till noon


    In Udhampur district, the district municipal council recorded 47.3% polling while municipal committees of Ramnagar and Chenani witnessed 77.2% and 61.35% polling respectively. The total polling percentage of the town was recorded 51% till 12 pm.
     

    Whereas in the Udhampur district, 51.09% polling was registered till noon. Out of the 18,063 votes, there were 9,852 males and 8,211 females

    Team 101 Reporters
     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:10 (IST)

    Ward No. 9 of Sumbal has seen an overwhelming voter turnout 

    Aakash Hassan/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:07 (IST)

    Congress leader accuses BJP MLA Neelam Langeh of MCC violation

    Congress leader Gopal Raina blamed BJP MLA Neelam Langeh of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Langeh stood atop a building adjacent to the polling station and asked people to cast vote in favour of BJP candidates, he claimed. 

    Bivek Mathur/101Reporters

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Opposition alleges 'bogus voting', accuse Governor of partiality 

    The Opposition has attacked Governor Satya Pal Malik for poor handling of the polls and has alleged that "bogus voting" is underway as "the governor has already decided on the Mayor of Srinagar", according to an NDTV report.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:45 (IST)

    Voting percentage update at noon

    Udhampur- 47.32%

    Ramnagar- 77.26%

    Chenani- 61.49%

    No vote polled yet at Ward No.37 Munawar Abad

    Team 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:35 (IST)

    Polling update at noon

    Ramban:
    Total- 3290, 58.44 % voting

    Kathua:

    Male- 17,171
    Female- 15,257
    Total- 32,428
    Voting percentage- 58.96%

    Gursimran Singh/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:30 (IST)

    Voter turnout at noon

    Doda district- 57.35%

    Doda municipality 

    Votes polled- 3,626
    Percentage- 61.4%

    Thatri  
    Votes polled- 572

    Percentage- 76.67%

    Bhaderwah

    Votes polled- 3541

    Percentage- 51.67%

    Gursimran Singh/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:27 (IST)

    BJP blames NC, PDP reasons for low turnout; NC says 'security condition is deteriorating' 

    BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur claimed that militants threats and boycott by the NC and the PDP were main reasons for the low voter turnout. "The militants also issued life threats, petrol bombs were hurled at candidates' houses. The voter turnout will be more in phase 2 than the phase 1," he said. 

    Meanwhile, National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said that his party has been saying that situation was not conducive for polls. "Who will come out to vote under present circumstances when the BJP is hell bent to abrogate Article 370 and 35A. We also decided to stay away from polls for the same reason. The security situation is deteriorating with each passing day, " Sagar said.

    Mudassir Kaloo/101Reporters

  • Political parties see conspiracy in the change of poll timings

    Political parties in Kashmir see the decision of the chief electoral officer to open polling since 6 am as an attempt to rig elections. Former chief minister, Omar Abdullah, tweeted that this may have been done to discourage journalists from checking the veracity of the polls. State vice president of Congress, GN Monga, said that this was another attempt to rig polls.

    The polling timing for this phase 2 of the civic elections was modified from 7 am to 6 am and the voting would is scheduled for 10 hours. Election officials said that this was done to ensure better a turnout. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:18 (IST)

    Only 4 votes registered in Srinagar's Sathu Babarshah

    Just four votes have been polled at Ward No. 37 in the Sathu Barbarshah area in Srinagar.

    Firdous Hassan/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:15 (IST)

    Polling update at noon

    Sumbal 
    Male- 939
    Female- 815
    Total- 1754
    Percentage- 22.06%

    Kishtwar 

    Male- 2425
    Female- 2502
    Total- 4927
    Percentage- 54% 

    Input: Gursimran Singh/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:10 (IST)

    Voting percentage till 11 am

    In Ramban district

    Ramban: 46.9%
    Batote: 47%
    Banihal: 44%

    Bivek Mathur/101Reporters
     

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Bandipora SSP says voting underway peacefully, people participating in large numbers

    "Our security arrangements are robust. The voting process is going on very well. Voters are feeling safe and people are coming out in large numbers to cast their vote," Bandipora SSP Zulfikar Azad told reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:41 (IST)

    Watch: Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel hold a senior citizen on his shoulders to the polling station

    The voter turnout has been bleak so far in the urban local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters

  • Kashmir witnesses negligible voting: 0.9 percent voter turnout recorded

    All areas of Kashmir, including those from its northern and southern parts, have witnessed negligible voting. In Srinagar district, the voter turnout recorded so far is only 0.9 percent even as a large number of candidates had filed nominations.

    The turnout is 0.5 percent from former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's home district Anantnag.

    In Sumbal area of Bandipora, however, voter turnout has been recorded in double-digits

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:27 (IST)

    No voters turned up at polling booths in Srinagar's Shaheed Gunj

    Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:20 (IST)

    In pics: 100-years old Ghulam Mohammed Mir after casting his vote at Sumbal, Bandipora camp.

    Auqin Javeed, 101Reporters

  • 11:16 (IST)

    New dates to be announced for elections in Ramban after BJP candidate's death

    A BJP MLA from Ramban, Neelam Langeh, said that as per election guidelines, new dates will be announced for elections in Ramban, where BJP candidate Azad Singh Raju died on Wednesday morning. The elections will be held after BJP's new candidate files a nomination.

    Langeh alleged that the Opposition use money and wine to garner votes. "Candidate was in tension due to such practices by Opposition, I spoke to SHO and  ASP on this issue yesterday," she said.

    Gursimran Singh, ​101Reporters

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Voting percentage till 11.00 am

    Sumbal (​Bandipore district)

    Male: 803
    Female: 661
    Total: 1464
    Percentage: 18.41%

    Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters

  • 11:06 (IST)

    No polling in 3 municipalities of Budgam district

    In absence of candidates and opponents, there is no polling in three municipalities of Budgam district. The election was originally scheduled to happen the second phase. 
     

    Abid Hussain, 101Reporters

  • 10:56 (IST)

    Polling stalled in Ramban Municipal Committee ward following death of BJP candidate


    The polling in Ward No. 2 in Ramban Municipal Committee was stopped for 40 minutes following the death of a BJP candidate Azad Singh Raju on Wednesday morning, The Indian Express reported. Ramban Deputy Commissioner Showkat Azad Bhat said that he was examining the death certificate of Azad Singh and will soon convey his decision in the matter.

  • 10:53 (IST)

    17 polling booths have reported zero percent voting                                                                         

    17 polling booths have zero percentage of cast votes, which includes five at Caset School Karan Nagar, two at government middle school in Munawar Abad, two at R and B office at Karan Nagar, six at tiny Tots school at Fateh Kadal and two at community Centre Fateh Kadal. All these centres fall in different wards, including Syed Ali Akbar.

    Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:43 (IST)

    Reasi records 35.55% polling till 10 am, Katra registers 35.90%

    Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters

  • 10:41 (IST)

    Visuals from a polling station in Bandipora

    Polling is peacefully underway for phase 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir civic polls.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:30 (IST)

    Kathua polling updates till 10 am

    Overall voting percentage- 39.15 %
    Kathua - 37.2% - 
    Lakhanpur - 51.95%
    Nagri Parole- 50.9%
    Basohli- 38.82%
    Billawar-41.52%
    Hiranagar -37.52%                                                                                                                                                                                     

    Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:28 (IST)

    In Pics: Security forces frisk voters at the Sumbal Degree College polling booth

    Abid Hussain, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:27 (IST)

    Voters threaten photojournalist covering the polling in Zainkote

    A group of voters on Wednesday barred photojournalists from covering the civic polls at Khushpora in Zainkote districts in the outskirts of Srinagar city. "The voters asked us not to capture pictures at the polling station and threatened to break our cameras if we do so," said a photojournalist. On Monday, when the first phase of ULB polls was held, photojournalists were not allowed to take pictures at Bemina area of the city.

    Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:25 (IST)

    Doda sees 36.22% voter turnout, 39.1% in Kathua till 10 am

    While in Sumbal, 1,126 voters have exercised their franchise and the poll percentage stands at 14.16 % till 10.00 am. Among the 1,126 votes cast, 623 males and 503 females have cast their votes. 

    Team 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:21 (IST)

    Polling updates till 10 am

    Thathri 
    Votes- 364 out of 746
    Female- 147
    Male- 217
    Percentage- 48.79% 


    Doda

    Votes- 2350 out of 5897
    Percentage- 39.8%

    Bhaderwah 
    Votes polled- 2174 out of 6852
    Percentage- 31.7%

    Thatri
    Votes polled- 364 out of 746
    Percentage 48.7%

    Team 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:18 (IST)

    Polling percentage till 10 am

    33.13% polling seen in Kishtwar 

    Chenani 

    Male - 293, Female - 181, Total - 474
    Percentage- 33.74%

    Ramnagar 

    Male - 785, Female - 632 , Total - 1417
    Percentage - 37.5%

    Team 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:11 (IST)

    Voting percentage till 10.00 am

    Sumbal (​Bandipore district)

    Male- 623
    Female- 503
    Total-1126
    Percentage-14.16%

    Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:10 (IST)

    Hurriyat bastion Fateh Kadal boycotts polls

    In 9 polling stations of Fateh Kadal of downtown Srinagar, only 8 votes have been cast out of 10,092 votes. This is the bastion of the Hurriyat and has always boycotted polls.

    Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters.
     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:56 (IST)

    Poor voter turnout in Srinagar's Bemina

    At Bemina Ward No. 27-H, 3 votes have been cast out of the total 793 registered voters here. At Ward No. 27-M, six votes have been polled out of 1,079 total votes, whereas at Ward No. 27-G no vote has been cast out of 1,028 total number of voters.

    Aakash Hassan, 101Reporters

  • 09:53 (IST)

    No voting today in 70 wards in the Valley as no one filed for candidature from these wards

    According to officials, no nominations were received in 70 wards in the state, hence voting isn't taking place in these wards today. In Kulgam district’s Frisal municipal committee, there are 13 wards but only one candidate has filed election papers. Likewise, out of 13 wards in Beerwah municipal committee of Badgam district, there is only one candidate in the fray, The Financial Express reported.

Jammu and Kashmir Civic Election Phase 2 latest updates: The Opposition has attacked Governor Satya Pal Malik for poor handling of the polls and has alleged that "bogus voting" is underway as "the governor has already decided on the Mayor of Srinagar", according to an NDTV report. The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) hit out at Malik for hinting that a "foreign-educated person" will be the mayor of Srinagar. The reference was to Malik's interview to NDTV on Monday in which he had hinted that a foreign-educated person was going to become the mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

 

"Our security arrangements are robust. The voting process is going on very well. Voters are feeling safe and people are coming out in large numbers to cast their vote," Bandipora SSP Zulfikar Azad told reporters.

In Srinagar district the voter turnout recorded so far is only 0.9 percent even as large number of candidates had filed nominations. The turnout is 0.5 percent from former CM, Mehbooba Mufti's, home district of Anantnag. In Sumbal area of Bandipora however the double digit voting has been registered

A BJP MLA from Ramban, Neelam Langeh, said that as per election guidelines, new dates will be announced for elections in Ramban, where BJP candidate Azad Singh Raju died on Wednesday morning. The elections will be held after BJP's new candidate files a nomination.

Polling in Ramban Municipal Committee's ward No. 2 was stopped only after 40 minutes following the death of a BJP candidate Azad Singh Raju Wednesday morning.

A group of voters on Wednesday barred photojournalists from covering the civic polls at Khushpora in Zainkote districts in the outskirts of Srinagar city. "The voters asked us not to capture pictures at the polling station and threatened to break our cameras if we do so," said a photojournalist.

The second phase of municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be a litmus test for the BJP as most areas of the Jammu division constitute the parliamentary constituency represented Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

In Srinagar, Haptchinar in has 668 total voters, Magarmaal Bagh has 512 total voters whereas Amirakadal Higher Secondary School polling booth has 533 total voters but not a single vote has been cast so far in these three polling booths. Over 17% polling has been registered in Kathua, 14% in Ramban till 8 am.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire south Kashmir region as voting for 13 districts in the second phase of urban local bodies elections is underway. The mobile internet speed has been reduced to 2G in rest of the Kashmir, ANI reported.

Over 1,000 candidates will participate in the second phase of the urban local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. The four-phase elections began on 8 October and will end on 16 October.

In six districts of the Jammu region, the districts of Kathua and Kishtwar are topmost sensitive areas. Kathua has been on the boil since the murder and rape of an eight-year-old girl in January 2018. Whereas the Kishtwar district of the Jammu region is sensitive keeping in view the religious demography of the area.

In the first phase polls Monday, threats from militant groups kept a majority of people away from polling booths in Kashmir Valley where the turnout was a paltry 8.3 percent, whereas over 65 percent of the electorate voted in the Jammu and Ladakh divisions of the state.

People wait in queue outside a polling station in Udhampur to cast their vote. Image courtesy: Bivek Mathur/ 101Reporters

People wait in queue outside a polling station in Udhampur to cast their vote. Image courtesy: Bivek Mathur/ 101Reporters

Polling on Monday was by and large peaceful in the four-phase election to urban local bodies, which has been boycotted by two main regional parties — the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Officials said Tuesday security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the second phase elections which will take place from 6 am to 4 pm.

The second phase will cover a total of 384 wards spanning 13 districts across the state – seven of which are in the Valley, officials said. They said 1,198 nominations were received for these wards and after scrutiny and withdrawal, 1,095 contestants are in the fray for the polls.  Out of 1,095 candidates, 65 have won the polls uncontested, including 61 from Kashmir Valley. They said no polling will take place at 56 rpt 56 wards in the Valley as no nomination was received.

No nomination was submitted in all 13 wards of Frisal municipal committee of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, while only one nomination was received for 13 wards of Beerwah municipal committee in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said. Frisal, a part of Kulgam Assembly constituency, is represented by lone CPM legislator MY Tarigami, while Beerwah is represented in the state Assembly by former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah.

A police official said security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the polls in all the areas where people would vote on Wednesday, including in the 20 wards of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in the city here.


