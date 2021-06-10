Meanwhile, an official order in this regard stated that all government and recognised private schools up to Class 12 that fall in the Jammu division (summer zone) will observe summer vacation from 8 to 25 June as per past practice

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has today, 10 June decided to cancel the pending board exams for Class 11 and Class 12. The exams have been cancelled keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and situation in the country.

Taking to their social media account, the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted saying, “In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled (sic)”.

In a following tweet, the Lt Governor’s office also informed that a detailed process for declaring results and calculating scores will be announced shortly.

The detailed procedure for publishing results alongwith a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 9, 2021

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir had announced 48-day summer vacation for educational institutions up to Class 12. Meanwhile, an official order in this regard stated that all government and recognised private schools up to Class 12 that fall in the Jammu division (summer zone) will observe summer vacation from 8 to 25 June as per past practice.

States like Tamil Nadu, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh have scrapped the state board exams. However, the Assam government announced to conduct the board exam in August for both Class 10 and Class 12.

The state government also announced that the Standard operating procedure (SOPs) for students during the exams will be released soon.