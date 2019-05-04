Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Gul Mohammed Mir shot dead at Anantnag home by militants

Srinagar: Militants shot dead BJP leader Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday night, police said.

Giving details, the police said three militants came to his house in Nowgam Verinag area and asked for the keys for his car. While driving the vehicle away, they pumped bullets into Mir, who was popular in the area as 'Atal', they said.

A police official said Mir was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to injuries.

The area has been cordoned off to nab the suspects, the official said.

