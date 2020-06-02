You are here:
J&K Bank announces 1,850 vacancies for Probationary Officers and Banking Associates; candidates can apply online at www.jkbank.com from 20 June

India FP Trending Jun 02, 2020 19:03:26 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Bank is inviting online applications for the recruitment against 1,850 vacancies of probationary officers (PO) and banking associates. Of the total vacancies, 1,500 positions are for banking associates, while the remaining 350 are for PO.

Representational image. Getty Images

The online registration for J&K Bank recruitment 2020 will commence from 20 June.

Only domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir can apply by visiting the Careers link on the website - https://www.jkbank.com - provided they meet the eligibility criteria for the posts.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the last date for the online application will be announced later by J&K Bank.

Educational qualification

Candidates willing to apply for J&K recruitment 2020 PO and Banking Associate posts should have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age limit

The minimum age for candidates applying for the post of Probationary Officer should 20 years, while the maximum age should be 32 years as on 1 April 2020.

Those applying for the Banking Associate post should be between 20 and 30 years of age as on 1 April 2020.

J&K Bank said that candidates who had already applied to an earlier notification dated 4 October 2018 shall be eligible for the new recruitment process without any change in their eligibility criteria. They will also not have to submit the Application forms afresh.

"The Candidates who are residents of Ladakh – UT including those who had already applied pursuant to notification dated 06.10.2018, shall be notified separately," J&K Bank stated.

 

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 19:03:26 IST



