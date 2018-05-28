Jammu and Kashmir attacks: Army jawan, civilian killed by terrorists in Pulwama; militants trigger IED blast in Shopian

Militants on Monday triggered an IED blast in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, targeting an Army vehicle, officials said.

A Casper vehicle of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was damaged in the IED blast triggered by militants in Zainapora area of Shopian district, an Army official said. He said further details of the incident were awaited.

While in another incident of attack on security personnel, an Army jawan and a civilian were killed on Sunday night when terrorists attacked an Army camp in militant-infested Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said. This is the first terror strike by militants after the Centre announced the cessation of operations during the holy month of Ramzan.

Police said the militants attacked the camp of 50 Rashtriya Rifles at Kakapora in Pulwama district leaving a jawan seriously injured. A civilian identified as Bilal Ahmed was also caught in the crossfire leaving him seriously injured. Both were rushed to a hospital where the duo succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in parts of Pulwama district. They said the fire was retaliated by the Army personnel.

With inputs from PTI