Six, including four militants, killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; mobile internet services suspended in 3 districts

India FP Staff Jun 22, 2018 12:47:16 IST

Mobile internet services were suspended in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, including Srinagar, as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order after four militants, a policeman and civilian were killed during an encounter in Anantnag district.

The services were barred in Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts of the Valley, a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.  On Friday morning, four militants, including two reportedly affiliated to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), a policeman and a civilian were killed during an encounter, currently underway, between militants and security forces in Anantnag district. One of the militants is believed to be from Srinagar.

"Two more bodies of terrorists recovered, taking total number to 4," Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid wrote on Twitter.

Police sources said the civilian was identified as Muhammad Yusuf, the house owner where the militants were holed up. "Hafeeza, the wife of the house owner has also sustained gunshot injury. She was shifted to hospital for treatment," police said.

Kashmir. Representational image. Reuters

A member of the special operations group (SOG) of the state police was also killed during the ongoing operation, while three other security personnel were injured.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khiram in Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district on Friday morning after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of four militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. He said clashes broke out near the encounter site as a group of youth started pelting stones on the forces who are engaged in the operation.

Friday's is the first gunfight after the state was put under the Governor's rule.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 12:47 PM

