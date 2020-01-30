Jamia Shooting Updates: Attempt to murder charge registered against shooter, says Delhi Police; student protest march to Rajghat halted

Jamia Shooting LATEST Updates: Devesh Shrivastava, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police said that the shooter who fired at students of the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday afternoon had been booked under Section 307 of the IPC, which is the charge of attempt to murder.

Amid continued protests against the CAA outside the university on Thursday evening, Shrivastava also said that the students were stopped from marching to the Raj Ghat because they didn't have permission.

Praveer Ranjan, the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police said that the incident of shooting at the Jamia Millia Islamia, where a shooter fired a shot at students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday, happened in a "split second" which is why the police "couldn't react immediately".

Ranjan's statement comes amid criticism levelled by Opposition leaders, journalists, and activists that the Delhi Police didn't act in the appropriate manner or fast enough when the shooter was brandishing the gun.

He said, "We've checked the injured & pellet has been removed from his arm. As per doctors he's stable. Police couldn't react immediately as incident happened in split second but soon police overpowered him. Case transferred to Crime Branch.

ANI shared the CBSE marksheet of the allegedly minor gunman who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area, on Thursday afternoon. One student was injured in the incident.

Home Minister Amit Shah reacted to the Jamia shooting incident on Thursday afternoon and said that he had instructed the Delhi Police to take "strict action" against the perpetrator who has been identified by the Delhi Police.

"Today I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that has taken place and instructed them to take strict action. Central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," he said, amid criticism from the Opposition and Twitter users, accusing the Delhi Police of inaction when the perpetrator was brandishing the gun.

The shooter who fired at Jamia Millia Islamia students during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC on Thursday has been identified by the Delhi as 19-year-old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma, who is a resident of Jewar in the Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh.

He is being questioned at the New Friends Colony police station, News18 Delhi reported.

The shooter's Facebook page, on which he went live multiple times before the shooting incident, carries the name 'Rambhakt Gopal'.

The Jamia shooter, who has identified himself as Rambhakt Gopal, went live on Facebook multiple times before firing at the Jamia student. In one of the posts, the shooter says "azaadi de raha hu (I am coming to give you freedom). The message was directed at those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC.

Another post says, "Shaheen Bagh, khel khatam (Shaheen Bagh, game over)".

The man who brandished a gun and fired a shot outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Thursday identified himself to the media as 'Rambhakt Gopal', NDTV reported. While he brandished the gun even as the Delhi Police were present, the personnel overpowered him after he fired a shot.

A student of the university's Mass Communication and Research Centre, Shadab Najar was injured in the incident and rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Jamia area.

An unidentified man, brandishing a gun, reportedly opened fire during an anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, injuring one student, reported ANI. Shadab Farooq, a mass communication student, was injured in his left hand and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.​ Al-Ameen, another student, said the man was brandishing his pistol and shouted "Yeh lo azaadi (Here, take your freedom)".

The incident comes days after BJP leader Anurag Thakur raised slogans during a Delhi election rally exhorting the crowd to chant 'shoot the traitors', a slogan that has frequently been used to denigrate anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters and which was also reportedly heard during the 5 January attack on teachers and students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi. Following outrage over his speech, Election Commission has banned Thakur from campaigning for the next 72 hours.

The injured person, Shadab, who was hit by the bullet in his arm, has been rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Delhi and is reportedly out of danger, reports News18.

The gunman, police said, has been taken into custody. He shouted "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you and then fired on the protesters," students who witnessed the shocking incident told News18. Delhi Police personnel were present when the shooting took place. In the video, the man weilding the gun can be heard saying, “Yeh lo Azadi… Hindustan zindabad… Delhi Police zindabad”.

Shadab can be seen bleeding here. Jamia gun attack pic.twitter.com/kR1lbUmPhL — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) January 30, 2020

According to India Today, the incident took place when people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and to mark the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

