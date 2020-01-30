Jamia Shooting Updates: Attempt to murder charge registered against shooter, says Delhi Police; student protest march to Rajghat halted

Jamia Shooting LATEST Updates: Devesh Shrivastava, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police said that the shooter who fired at students of the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday afternoon had been booked under Section 307 of the IPC, which is the charge of attempt to murder.
Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 23:46:27 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
22:17 (IST)
Jamia Coordination Committee condemns shooting incident
The Jamia Coordination Committee issued a statement regarding the incident of a gunman firing on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday afternoon, and demanded action against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his 'desh ke gaddaaron ko' slogan at a poll rally on 27 January.
21:06 (IST)
Anti-CAA protests continue outside Jamia Millia Islamia
Protests outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university continue on Thursday evening after the shooting incident in the afternoon, in which one student was injured.
20:52 (IST)
Attempt to murder charge filed against Jamia shooter
Devesh Shrivastava, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police said that the shooter who fired at students of the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday afternoon had been booked under Section 307 of the IPC, which is the charge of attempt to murder.
Amid continued protests against the CAA outside the university on Thursday evening, Shrivastava also said that the students were stopped from marching to the Raj Ghat because they didn't have permission.
20:37 (IST)
Jamia Millia Islamia students, teachers lodge complaint against shooter
Students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia university have reached the New Friends Colony police station to lodge a complaint against the shooter who brandished a gun and opened fire outside the campus on Thursday afternoon, ANI reported. A student was injured in the firing and was admitted in the AIIMS trauma centre.
20:08 (IST)
Chandra Shekhar Azad attempts to meet injured Jamia student
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has reached the AIIMS trauma centre where Shadab Farooq,a Jamia Millia Islamia student who was injured in an incident of shooting on Thursday afternoon,is admitted. ANI reported that Azad was seeking permission to go inside the centre.
19:40 (IST)
Delhi Police special commissioner meets injured Jamia student
Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police met Shadab Farooq, a Jamia Millia Islamia student, at the AIIMS trauma centre. He was injured after a shooter fired at Jamia Millia Islamia university students during anti-CAA protests on Thursday afternoon.
19:29 (IST)
'Incident happened in split second': Delhi Police addresses accusation of inaction
Praveer Ranjan, the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police said that the incident of shooting at the Jamia Millia Islamia, where a shooter fired a shot at students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday, happened in a "split second" which is why the police "couldn't react immediately".
Ranjan's statement comes amid criticism levelled by Opposition leaders, journalists, and activists that the Delhi Police didn't act in the appropriate manner or fast enough when the shooter was brandishing the gun.
He said, "We've checked the injured & pellet has been removed from his arm. As per doctors he's stable. Police couldn't react immediately as incident happened in split second but soon police overpowered him. Case transferred to Crime Branch.
18:54 (IST)
Jamia shooter is a minor, reports ANI
ANI shared the CBSE marksheet of the allegedly minor gunman who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area, on Thursday afternoon. One student was injured in the incident.
18:50 (IST)
'PM should answer': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams BJP over Jamia shooting
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday criticised the BJP after a shooter fired at students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university during a protest against the CAA and NRC, which resulted in one student getting injured.
Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "answer about what kind of Delhi he wants to build", Vadra said that such incidents were "possible when the ministers and leaders of the BJP government will incite people to shoot by giving provocative speeches."
18:43 (IST)
'Please take care of law and order': Arvind Kejriwal replies to Amit Shah after Jamia shooting incident
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, replying to Amit Shah's statement on the shooting incident at the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Thursday afternoon, appealed to the Home Minister to "take care of Delhi's law and order".
The National Capital's police force is under the jurisdiction of the Union home minister.
18:24 (IST)
Centre won't tolerate such an incident: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah reacted to the Jamia shooting incident on Thursday afternoon and said that he had instructed the Delhi Police to take "strict action" against the perpetrator who has been identified by the Delhi Police.
"Today I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that has taken place and instructed them to take strict action. Central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," he said, amid criticism from the Opposition and Twitter users, accusing the Delhi Police of inaction when the perpetrator was brandishing the gun.
18:09 (IST)
Perpetrator's Facebook profile deleted
The Facebook profile of the shooter who fired on Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC on Thursday afternoon has been deleted.
Identified by the Delhi Police, the shooter's Facebook profile carried his name as along with the videos and posts posted before he brandished the gun and fired the shot which injured one student. In one of the posts, he made references to the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh and the university and said, "game over".
17:50 (IST)
'Hypocrites would have kept mum if shooter's name had been Ismail': BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao
BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao reacted to reports of the Delhi Police identifying the shooter who fired on Jamia Millia Islamia students and referred to Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, and Asaduddin Owaisi as "hypocrites" and said that the Opposition leaders were blaming the BJP because of the arrested shooter's name.
17:38 (IST)
Anti-CAA, NRC protests continue at Jamia
A massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC continued at the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Thursday even after a man brandishing a gun fired a shot at the student protesters on Thursday afternoon. Students accused the Delhi Police of inaction while the shooter was threatening the protesters.
The protest continued on Thursday evening and protesters attempted to breach a portion of the police's barricades.
17:07 (IST)
'On my last journey, take me draped in saffron and shout slogans of Jai Shri Ram': Facebook post of Jamia shooter
The Facebook profile of the shooter carried several posts about his intentions regarding firing at Jamia Millia Islamia students. While the profile is yet to be verified as belonging to him, it contains posts including calling for him to be "draped in saffron" if he had died and for his supporters to "shout slogans of Jai Shri Ram".
He had also posted that that his actions were a revenge for 'Chandan', referring to the killing of Abhishek Gupta in clashes on Republic Day in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj in 2018, NDTV reported.
16:52 (IST)
Outrage erupts over social media after Jamia shooting
Soon after a 19-year-old fired shots at students of Jamia Millia Islamia university on Thursday, social media erupted and slammed Delhi police and the Centre. From senior journalists, activists, students and politicians reacted to the Delhi Police "standing by" without taking any action against the man brandishing the gun. Twitterati also accused the force of being complacent regarding the incident.
While AAP and Congress called for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, saying that the Delhi Police is under his jurisdiction, the hashtag '#ArrestAnuragThakur' started trending soon after the incident.
The incident comes days after BJP leader Anurag Thakur raised slogans during a Delhi election rally exhorting the crowd to chant 'shoot the traitors', a slogan that has frequently been used to denigrate anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters and which was also reportedly heard during the 5 January attack on teachers and students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi.
Following outrage over his speech, Election Commission has banned Thakur from campaigning for the next 72 hours.
On 27 January, Thakur led sloganeering at a rally for the Delhi Assembly election, where he made the attendees chant "shoot the country's traitors".
16:34 (IST)
Shooter identified by Delhi Police
The shooter who fired at Jamia Millia Islamia students during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC on Thursday has been identified by the Delhi Police as a resident of Jewar in the Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh.
He is being questioned at the New Friends Colony police station, News18 Delhi reported.
The shooter's Facebook page, on which he went live multiple times before the shooting incident.
16:29 (IST)
Smriti Irani says Shaheen Bagh protesters should not try to 'break India'
Union Minister Smriti Irani, addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on Thursday said that she wanted to tell the Shaheen Bagh protesters that "they should understand that the talks of breaking India cannot be the culture of any Indian.
Her comments came soon after the shooting incident at the Jamia Millia Islamia university, in which one student was injured.
16:18 (IST)
Delhi Police says injured Jamia student is out of danger
Delhi Police said that the injured student Shadaab Farooq is out of danger and has sustained an injury on his left arm. He has now been shifted to the trauma centre of the AIIMS hospital, reports said.
ANI quoted South East District (Delhi) DCP Chinmoy Biswal as saying that the shooter is currently being questioned.
15:51 (IST)
Shooter went live on Facebook multiple times before firing at Jamia student
The Jamia shooter went live on Facebook multiple times before firing at the Jamia student. In one of the posts, the shooter says "azaadi de raha hu (I am coming to give you freedom). The message was directed at those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC.
Another post says, "Shaheen Bagh, khel khatam (Shaheen Bagh, game over)".
His identity has not been independently verified by Firstpost, and the Delhi Police are yet to officially identify him.
15:43 (IST)
Jamia shooter identifies himself before arrest
The man who brandished a gun and fired a shot outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Thursday identified himself to the media, NDTV reported. While he brandished the gun even as the Delhi Police were present, the personnel overpowered him after he fired a shot.
A student of the university's Mass Communication and Research Centre, Shadab Najar was injured in the incident and rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Jamia area.
This information has not been independently verified by Firstpost, and the Delhi Police are yet to officially identify him.
15:29 (IST)
Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Anurag Thakur of creating hatred in country
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi accused BJP leader Anurag Thakur and "all the 9 PM nationalists" for creating "so much hatred in this country that a terrorist shoots a student while cops watch."
In a series of tweets, he took a dig at Narendra Modi, asking to identify the shooter by "his clothes". He also noted that the shooting occurred on a day when we were remembering "terrorist Godse’s murder of Gandhi". Today is the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
15:22 (IST)
Anti-CAA protests were heading to Rajghat when man fired at them, says police
The man, who is yet to be identified, was detained after he fired at students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police said.
15:10 (IST)
Injured student taken to AIIMS trauma centre
"We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend's hand," Aamna Asif, a student of economics at the university, told PTI. The man was overpowered by protesters.
She said her friend, Shadab Farooq, a mass communication student, was injured in his left hand and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Al-Ameen, another student, said the man was brandishing his pistol and shouted "Yeh lo azaadi (Here, take your freedom)".
There was heavy police and media presence when the incident took place.
15:04 (IST)
Delhi Police yet to verify accused after he identifies himself, claim reports
The accused has been taken into custody by Delhi Police. He has identified himself as Gopal, while the police are yet to confirm his claim, say reports. The injured student, meanwhile, has been identified as Shadab Najar, a student of Jamia Millia’s Mass Communication and Research Centre. He has been rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Jamia area.
15:00 (IST)
Jamia shooting comes days after Anurag Thakur's leads crowd in against anti-CAA protesters
This shooting in Jamia on Thursday comes days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur at a BJP rally encouraged those present in the crowd to chant ‘Goli maro saalon ko'.
The video, reportedly taken at a rally in the National Capital, purportedly shows Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance, exhorting the crowd to chant 'shoot the traitors', a slogan that has frequently been used to denigrate anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters and which was also reportedly heard during the 5 January attack on teachers and students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi.
14:52 (IST)
'Delhi Police zindabad': Accused is seen chanting slogan in video
According to the Indian Express reports, the gunman has been identified as Gopal. In the video, the man wielding the gun can be heard saying, “Yeh lo Azadi… Hindustan zindabad… Delhi Police zindabad”.
The gunman, police said, has been taken into custody. He shouted "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you and then fired on the protesters," students who witnessed the shocking incident told News18.
14:47 (IST)
WATCH: A man wields gun in Jamia area of Delhi, accused been detained by police
14:44 (IST)
Delhi Police present during incident, says report
In a video shot during the incident, the man brandishing the gun can be heard saying, “Yeh lo azaadi…Hindustan zindabad…Delhi Police zindabad.” Delhi Police personnel were present when the shooting took place, reports the Indian Express.
14:41 (IST)
Man brandishes gun at Jamia Milia Islamia students
An armed man was detained on Thursday after he brandished a pistol at Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday, police said.
The man, who is yet to be identified, was overpowered by protesters. A student appeared to have been injured in the incident, which led to panic in the Jamia area