Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan News over 'bureaucracy jihad' report; irresponsible journalism, says IPS association

A day after Sudarshan News editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke released a trailer on Twitter of his upcoming show, which he claimed was an "expose" on the "infiltration of Muslims" in the Civil Services, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday wrote to the Union education ministry demanding action against the channel and Chavhanke for "tarnishing" its image and allegedly using communal slurs.

Chavhanke, in the promo of the show, called those passing out of Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) and clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) "Jamia ke jihadi".

"How come suddenly the number of Muslims has increased in IAS and IPS? What is the secret of them getting the highest marks and ranks in one of the toughest exams?" Chavhanke asked in the video.

"Imagine if the 'jihadi of Jamia' will be your district collectors and secretaries in ministries, what will happen then? Watch our biggest expose on 'naukarshahi jihad' (bureaucracy jihad) this Friday," Chavhanke added.

The Indian Express quoted Jamia PRO Ahmed Azeem as saying, "We have written to the education ministry informing them about the whole episode and requested them to take appropriate action. We told them that Sudarshan channel has not only tried to tarnish the image of JMI and a particular community but the image of UPSC as well."

Earlier on Thursday, Jamia's teachers' association also condemned the incident and asked the administration to take action on the matter, Hindustan Times reported.

"The tweet and language in the video is anti-national, it accuses the selection process by UPSC in highly objectionable words. It also targets recruitment of Muslims in the Indian Administrative Services and labels them with the word 'jihadi' and dares how any Muslim can become an Indian administrative officer [sic]," said JTA secretary Majid Jamil, adding that the video puts Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy in "bad light".

IPS officers condemn Chavhanke

Denouncing Chavhanke's video as 'irresponsible' journalism, the IPS Association, which is the central body of the Indian Police Service officers, said: "A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan News. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism."

A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism.

A number of serving and retired civil service officers too joined in to condemn the video.

"By casting doubts on the integrity and impartiality of a constitutional body like the UPSC in the selection of officers for All-India Services, he is spreading disaffection for the constitutional scheme of governance," said retired IPS officer NC Asthana.

Former Uttar Pradesh director general of police Vikram Singh also criticised the video, NDTV reported.

IPS officer Niharika Bhatt slammed the video, saying it was a "despicable attempt at hate mongering".

"To question the credentials of officers on the basis of religion is not only laughable, but should also be dealt with strictest legal provisions. We are all Indians first," she said.

The Indian Police Foundation, an independent think-tank bringing together the police and citizens to work for police reforms and scientific policing, also tweeted that the "hate story" "against minority candidates joining IAS/IPS is dangerous bigotry".

The hate story carried on a Noida TV channel against minority candidates joining IAS /IPS is dangerous bigotry. We refrain from retweeting it because it is pure venom. We hope #NewsBroadcastingStandardsAuthority, #UPPolice and concerned government authorities take strict action.

The foundation further said it hoped that the News Broadcasting Standards Authority, the Uttar Pradesh Police and other concerned government authorities would take strict action.

Other officers also issued similar condemnations.

Disgusting. Condemnable. This must be stopped.

