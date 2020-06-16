Jamia Millia Islamia University cancels end-semester offline exams due to COVID-19; assessments to be done via online examination

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has cancelled the end-semester offline exams for students of the final year. According to JMI, they found it 'nonviable' to conduct exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the official notification issued by Jamia Millia Islamia University, following a meeting on 8 June, the Standing Academic Council undertook an assessment regarding the feasibility of holding offline examinations in the month of July. However, they found it to be impossible as it may compromise the well-being of the students of the University.

Stating that the university has decided not to have "face to face exam/open book exam," the official notification mentioned that assessment of terminal/final semester/year students of all courses shall be done on the basis of Online Examination as given by the teachers.

According to a report in NDTV, the university has decided that examiners can use different modes of evaluation like "assignments, dissertations, vivas, objective types, etc" for the assessment and that practical exams for the final year students will be done in a manner similar to what is opted for students of odd semesters.

The report states that the council has also decided to conduct special exams for students who have not been able to appear for the odd semester exams. The exams will be conducted in September or October.

As per a report in Careers360, teachers have been directed to upload the marks of the students in the examination portal by 20 June. The report adds that for the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, the university has directed the faculty to continue with online classes without any vacation break to complete the course.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the online filing of admission forms for JMI University and its schools has been extended till 30 June due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The form will be available for candidates to edit between 1 to 3 July for all programmes.