Jamia Millia Islamia to move against Delhi Police in court, seeks registration of FIR for 15 December violence in varsity

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will move to a Delhi court seeking direction to police to register an FIR in connection with 15 December, 2019 violence in the university. The application will be filed under Section 156(3) of CrPC in court.

A JMI official on Wednesday said that the application will be filed within this week probably. "It had been decided in Executive Council of JMI that the university will move court seeking direction to police to register FIR on 15 December 2019 police action on students in the library," JMI said in a statement.

Ahmad Azeem, PRO-Media Coordinator of JMI also said that the new examination date sheet will be declared by Controller of Examination in consultation with all the Deans were among other decisions taken in Executive Council meeting of JMI held today.

He also said that already, several steps have been taken to ensure the safety and security of students inside the campus. Steps will be taken further if required.

On Monday, Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar had said that Delhi Police entered the varsity campus on 15 December without permission and the process of filing an FIR against them will begin on Tuesday.

Akhtar's remark came after hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Akhtar's office, demanding an FIR against the police in connection with the violence that unleashed on campus last month. The protesting students also demanded that the university reschedule examinations and ensure the safety of its students.

The students barged into the office after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the Vice-Chancellor. They are staging a sit-in outside the office, asking the VC to interact with them over the issue.

On 15 December the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus. The action followed a day of protests where some protesters, Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students, set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi.

Following this, Akhtar had demanded a high-level inquiry against police entry into campus and the crackdown on students a day earlier. She said the university would also file an FIR against "unidentified police personnel" for the "violence and vandalism".

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.