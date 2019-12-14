Jamia Millia Islamia students stage protests against CAA; varsity postpones all semester exams scheduled for today

Scores of students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Saturday in New Delhi. The JMI has also postponed all semester exams scheduled on Saturday in view of the tense situation in the varsity over the ongoing protests.

"All the semester exams scheduled today have been postponed," a senior varsity official said. Jamia students have called a university lockdown on Saturday and had planned to boycott the exams to protest against CAB and also against Friday's violence following clashes with police during their march.

The agitated students were heard sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and demanded that the Act which has been passed and notified earlier this week, should not be implemented.

"We had scheduled our classes but there is no attendance. The students studying in this University feel that this Act will be discriminatory against them. We cannot help it. The protesters want the government to rethink on that," said Naseem Ahmad Khan, Exam Controller.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before 31 December 2014.

