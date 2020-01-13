Jamia Millia Islamia students gherao vice-chancellor’s office, demand registration of FIR against Delhi Police for last month's violence

New Delhi: Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students 'gheraoed' Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus.

Among other demands, they also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure the security of students.

The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the Vice-Chancellor.

They are staging a sit-in outside the office, asking the Vice-Chancellor to interact with them over the issue.

Delhi: Students protest outside office of Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar seeking rescheduling of exam dates,registration of FIR against Police and ensuring safety to students. pic.twitter.com/Ckw8A6EqsG — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

