Jamia Millia Islamia schools open online admission application process; here are the details
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started the online application process for admissions to Class Nursery, Prep, I, VI, IX, and XI at its various schools. The admissions are open at Mushir Fatima Nursery School, Jamia Middle School, SAH Sr Secondary School (Self-Financed), Jamia Sr. Secondary School, and Jamia Girls Sr. Secondary School. Those who want to apply can do it by visiting the official website http://jmicoe.in/. The last date to submit applications is 4 June.
Students can follow these steps to apply:
- Visit the official website, http://jmicoe.in/
- On the homepage, go to the ‘Admission’s section and click on the related link
- On the new page, in the ‘Applicant Login' and click on ‘New Registration’
- Register yourself, create a username and password
- Now, use your credentials log in and select the school, class for which you want to apply for
- Fill the application form by entering the required details
- Upload documents, pay the fee online, and verify the details again
- Submit the form. Download it and take a printout, if required
Here’s the direct link: https://jmi.ucanapply.com/univer/public/secure?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAzNw==
The admission to Nursery in Mushir Fatma Nursery School and for Prep and Class 1 in Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School (S/F) will be made on the basis of Draw of Lots. For all other schools, there will be a written test.
Out of the total available seats, a maximum of 5 percent is reserved for Kashmiri migrants. Candidates who are not able to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in the entrance test will not be eligible for admission to Jamia Schools.
- For admission to Nursery, a student should be between 3 and 4 years of age
- For admission to Prep, a student should be between 4 to 6 years of age
- For admission to Class 1st, a student should be between 5 and 7 years of age
