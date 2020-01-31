You are here:
Jamia Millia Islamia firing: Agitating students detained, removed from outside Delhi Police headquarters

India Press Trust of India Jan 31, 2020 10:49:15 IST

  • Students who were agitating outside the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO after a man fired at anti-Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA) protestors near the Jamia Millia Islamia were detained

  • The students were protesting since Thursday night against Delhi Police over the incident

  • The police later closed the road outside the headquarters but later opened it

New Delhi: Students who were agitating outside the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO after a man fired at anti-Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA) protestors near the Jamia Millia Islamia were detained and removed from the area on Friday morning, police said.

The students were protesting since Thursday night against Delhi Police over the incident. The police later closed the road outside the headquarters but later opened it.

A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, injuring a student, before calmly walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

The man was subsequently overpowered by police and taken into custody.

